CDMO players bet on complex products such as biologics, peptides for growth

Now, according to industry executives, the next phase of growth will depend on their ability to manufacture more complex products. These include biologics, peptides such as GLP-1s, sterile injectables and drug-device combinations.

The Indian CDMO industry accounts for only 2-3 per cent of a global market valued at over $140 billion in 2024, according to a BCG report.

A McKinsey survey suggests India could capture 8-10 per cent of the global market by 2033, helped by geopolitical shifts, such as the US Biosecure Act (that will create opportunities for global firms). However, the same coverage suggests that 2026 could be a “reset year,” with growth moderating after a strong 2024-25.

Neeraj Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of OneSource Specialty Pharma, expects growth to be driven by complex therapies. “Biologics, peptides including GLP-1s, and sterile injectables are emerging as key growth areas,” he says, citing patent expiries, easier biosimilar pathways and a growing preference for self-administered treatments. Customers, he argues, increasingly want a single partner “from development to commercial supply, with a strong compliance track record.”

OneSource’s financial performance, however, shows the challenges of scaling up this business. Revenue for FY26 was ₹1,421.6 crore, slightly below ₹1,444.9 crore a year earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 35 per cent to ₹304.2 crore.

The third quarter was particularly weak, with Ebitda at ₹17.3 crore, down 88 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as revenue was deferred while the company’s largely fixed cost base remained unchanged. The company attributed the performance to delayed semaglutide approvals and higher ramp-up costs, partly offset by launches.

The fourth quarter saw a re­c­overy. Revenue of ₹428.2 crore was 47 per cent higher than the previous quarter. The company has reaffirmed its FY28 goal of about $400 million in organic revenue at an Ebitda margin of around 40 per cent.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceu­ti­cals is approaching the opp­o­rtunity differently, building on its existing formulations business while exploring newer segments. Its integrated annual report for FY26 shows consolidated revenue rising 5.9 per cent to ₹4,359 crore and Ebitda in­cr­e­a­sing 13.3 per cent to ₹522 crore, with the CDMO segment contr­i­b­uting about 80 per cent of revenue.

Director Arushi Jain says small molecules “will continue to drive demand,” underpinned by India’s manufacturing strengths and the need for affordable medicines. And, peptides are “an emerging growth opportunity.” She said entering the segment will require “a strategic, phased approach.” Akums, she added, is strengthening its core formulations business and deepening presence in regulated markets.

The firm’s recent performance reflects continued demand for its existing CDMO business. CDMO revenue rose from ₹813 crore in the first quarter of FY26 to ₹964 crore in the first quarter of FY27. The company plans to begin supplies from its European CDMO project in FY28.

At Kilitch Drugs, Bhavin Mehta, whole-time director, draws a distinction between developing therapies and building the capabilities needed to manufacture them. In peptides, he said, it matters whether a company makes the active ingredient or formulates and fills the finished product. Kilitch’s focus is “sterile manufacturing capabilities” and “injectable delivery.” Kilitch is smaller in scale but is expanding its operations. Its consolidated revenue from operations was ₹235.47 crore in FY26, against ₹198.32 crore the year before.

The company is expanding capacity across nutraceuticals, injectables and ophthalmics, including a cartridge-filling line for semaglutide.

Mehta cautions that capacity expansion alone will not guarantee growth. Much will depend on how quickly facilities complete validation, customers qualify sites and programmes move into commercial production. He lists approval and technology-transfer timelines, pricing pressure and the cost of quality systems and specialised talent among the challenges. Kilitch's approach is to build capabilities "around identifiable customer demand".

For Indian CDMOs, the opportunity is significant, but growth will depend on converting manufacturing investments into commercially viable products.

Market shift