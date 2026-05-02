CDSL Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls to ₹80 crore, income rises

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated net profit stood at ₹80 crore in the March quarter of 2025-26 against ₹100 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter was ₹268 crore as against ₹256 crore in the same quarter of FY25, a company statement said.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal, net profit was ₹455 crore against ₹526 crore in the previous 2024-25 financial year.

Total consolidated income rose to ₹1,239 crore in FY26 against ₹1,199 crore in FY25, CDSL said.

The company said that it became the first depository to register 18 crore-plus demat accounts as of March 31, 2026, extending the trajectory from 15.30 crore accounts as of March 31, 2025.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said, "FY26 stands as a defining year in our journey of empowering India's Atmanirbhar Investors.

"Surpassing 18 crore demat accounts reflects not merely scale, but the deepening trust of Indian households in the securities market, and with under 10 per cent of India's population participating today, the runway ahead remains substantial." The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹12.75 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 per share for 2025-26, CDSL said.