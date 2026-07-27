CEAT sees Camso, overseas mkts driving FY27 growth despite cost pressures

Tyre maker CEAT expects the integration of Michelin's Camso off-highway business, international expansion and a rising share of premium products to support growth in 2026-27 (FY27), even as higher raw-material costs and geopolitical disruptions put pressure on margins. "As we enter FY 2026-27, input-cost inflation has emerged as a significant headwind," Chairman Harsh Goenka said in the company's FY26 annual report. However, structural demand drivers, a robust balance sheet and resilient business fundamentals position CEAT to navigate the challenges and sustain long-term growth, he added. The Camso compact construction equipment bias tyre and rubber tracks business, acquired from Michelin on September 1, 2025, contributed ₹420.65 crore to CEAT's consolidated product revenue in the seven months ended March 31.

Goenka said CEAT was integrating Camso with its existing off-highway business and working to unlock synergies "across products, markets and channels as well as OEM customers".

The acquisition would strengthen CEAT's presence in the global off-highway tyre market and provide access to higher-value, application-led segments across construction, agriculture and material-handling equipment, he said.

Camso, however, remains in a transition phase, with the phased transfer of customer-facing and supply-chain capabilities still under way. CEAT is building manufacturing and customer-engagement capabilities to unlock the acquired business's full potential.

CEAT paid ₹1,185.56 crore for the Camso business, excluding the brand and finished goods. The Camso trademark and usage rights, valued at another ₹387.55 crore, will be transferred after three years, while CEAT has committed a similar amount to acquire finished-goods inventory over 12 months.

Amid investments in the acquisition, capacity expansion and working capital, consolidated gross debt rose 56 per cent to ₹3,010.79 crore in FY26. Net debt increased to ₹2,971.26 crore from ₹1,880.41 crore, and the gearing ratio rose to 37 per cent from 30 per cent, though debt-to-Ebitda remained at 1.46 times.

CEAT incurred capital expenditure of ₹1,315 crore during the year, including around ₹239 crore on Camso-related intangible assets. On a standalone basis, finance costs rose 30 per cent to ₹359.47 crore, while operating cash flow improved to ₹1,839.89 crore from ₹1,082.98 crore.

International expansion

CEAT's international business increased its contribution to revenue in FY26, led by improved traction in Europe and the US. Export sales grew 18.49 per cent and accounted for 30 per cent of standalone sales, up from 28 per cent in FY25.

The company expanded its presence across Europe, West Asia, Latin America and Southeast Asia, supported by greater product acceptance, improved supply-chain capabilities and increasing OEM approvals. It identified the US, Brazil, the UAE, the UK and Europe as key markets for the combined CEAT and Camso businesses.

CEAT expects the addition of Camso to provide "further momentum" to its internationalisation strategy. Overseas performance, however, remained uneven, with growth in Europe and the US partly offset by geopolitical disruptions in West Asia.

Premium products aid margins

CEAT said premiumisation had begun to influence its product mix and margins, particularly through higher-end passenger-vehicle and performance tyres.

"Our focused efforts in the key strategic segments of electric vehicles and premium tyres drove strong growth and market share gains," Goenka said.

The company expanded its offerings across premium passenger-vehicle tyres, higher-capacity motorcycle tyres and high-performance commercial-vehicle products.

Premium products, higher volumes and cost efficiencies helped consolidated Ebitda rise 38 per cent to ₹2,063 crore in FY26, with the margin expanding to 13.16 per cent from 11.32 per cent.

Consolidated revenue grew 18.6 per cent to ₹15,678 crore, while profit attributable to owners rose 48 per cent to ₹698.02 crore. Replacement sales grew 10.8 per cent, OEM sales 23 per cent and exports 18.49 per cent.

Input costs pose FY27 risk

Raw-material prices, particularly natural rubber, remain volatile because of supply constraints and logistics disruptions. The cost of materials and finished goods increased 13 per cent to ₹9,219.78 crore in FY26.

Raw-material inventory rose by ₹241.86 crore to ₹747.96 crore as CEAT increased procurement in line with higher production and prevailing prices.

Although raw-material prices moderated in the second half of FY26, the company expects input inflation, freight costs, currency volatility and geopolitical developments to create near-term pressure.

CEAT has not provided numerical revenue or margin guidance for FY27. Goenka said the company would "enhance efficiencies, optimise costs and improve supply-chain agility" to navigate the difficult external environment.

The tyre maker will also rely on pricing actions, sourcing diversification, raw-material optimisation and procurement efficiencies to protect margins while completing the Camso integration and expanding its premium and international businesses.