DLF to launch 2 luxury housing projects in Gurugram: MD Ashok Tyagi

M&As likely to witness a strong comeback as PEs bet more cash in India

Seeing green shoots of pickup on volumes as inflation moderates: ITC CMD

No second thoughts on Great Nicobar Port, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

The Centre is formulating incentives such as guaranteed cargo traffic to lure investments from private entities for its ambitious Great Nicobar Transshipment Port project, valued at Rs 41,000 crore, according

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com