Tuesday, September 08, 2026 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Centre restores 'Sahara Refund Portal' to process 2 million pending claims

Centre restores 'Sahara Refund Portal' to process 2 million pending claims

The refund mechanism remains digital, paperless and verification-based, with claims processed through Aadhaar e-KYC and matching of depositor, membership and bank-account details with society records

image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Cooperation has restored the 'Sahara Refund Portal' under the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS), resuming the verification and processing of around 2 million pending claims from genuine depositors of Sahara Group cooperative societies.
 
According to an official statement, so far, Rs 9,267 crore has been refunded to around 4.2 million depositors, with the money transferred directly into their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. The refund process had been disrupted after the societies faced operational and administrative hurdles, including issues related to IT infrastructure, licences, hardware maintenance and manpower. The functioning of the Sahara cooperative societies was affected in November 2025 after their premises were sealed due to certain matters disconnected from the Sahara societies, the statement added.
 
 
The Ministry said that it intervened to resolve these impediments and restore the systems required for claim verification and processing. The four societies covered are Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society.
 
The refund mechanism remains digital, paperless and verification-based, with claims processed through Aadhaar e-KYC and matching of depositor, membership and bank-account details with society records. Deposit certificates and other prescribed documents are also scrutinised under the approved standard operating procedure, the statement said. The portal was originally launched in July 2023 following a Supreme Court order to facilitate refunds to eligible Sahara depositors. 
Here's how Sahara depositors can submit, resubmit refund claims
 
The Centre also said that depositors are advised to use only the official CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal (https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in) for the submission of fresh claims and the resubmission portal (https://mocresubmit.crcs.gov.in) for rectifying errors in submitted claims, whenever communicated. 
 
They should also follow the prescribed process and document requirements while submitting or resubmitting their claims.
 
"This will help ensure timely verification and protect applicants from unauthorised channels or misleading claims," the statement added.
 
 

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani leads ₹37,500-cr coal gasification scheme with three urea bids

Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Ferrero India Subcontinent

Ferrero Rocher eyes double-digit India growth, bets on premiumisation

India Gold Metaverse

IGM appoints Nirakar Chand as MD of bullion trading platform BullionX

Meta

Meta ran hundreds of ads showing AI child sexual abuse, NGO says

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, Jio BlackRock

JioBlackRock AMC eyes ₹25,000 cr AUM target by FY27, launches new fund

Topics : Sahara Group

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPM Modi Security Scaresamsung india layoffsEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:46 PM IST