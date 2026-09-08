Centre restores 'Sahara Refund Portal' to process 2 million pending claims

The Ministry of Cooperation has restored the 'Sahara Refund Portal' under the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS), resuming the verification and processing of around 2 million pending claims from genuine depositors of Sahara Group cooperative societies.

According to an official statement, so far, Rs 9,267 crore has been refunded to around 4.2 million depositors, with the money transferred directly into their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. The refund process had been disrupted after the societies faced operational and administrative hurdles, including issues related to IT infrastructure, licences, hardware maintenance and manpower. The functioning of the Sahara cooperative societies was affected in November 2025 after their premises were sealed due to certain matters disconnected from the Sahara societies, the statement added.

The Ministry said that it intervened to resolve these impediments and restore the systems required for claim verification and processing. The four societies covered are Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society.