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Home / Companies / News / Centricity raises ₹280 cr in Series A funding led by SMBC Asia Rising

Centricity raises ₹280 cr in Series A funding led by SMBC Asia Rising

In addition, existing investors, including Lightspeed India Partners, Burman Family Office, RAAY Investments, Stride Venture, and Innoven Capital, also participated in the funding round

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

The funds will be used to strengthen the company's proprietary technology stack | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

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Centricity, a technology-first wealth management company, on Thursday announced that it has raised Rs 280 crore in its Series A funding round, led by SMBC Asia Rising.

In addition, existing investors, including Lightspeed India Partners, Burman Family Office, RAAY Investments, Stride Venture, and Innoven Capital, also participated in the funding round, Centricity said in a statement.

The funds will be used to strengthen the company's proprietary technology stack, expand its B2B2C wealth distribution platform, accelerate the growth of its private wealth and NRI global private client businesses, and deepen its presence across domestic and international markets.

Founded in 2022, Centricity is a wealth management company that manages more than Rs 15,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM).Earlier, it raised USD 4 million in pre-seed funding in 2022, followed by a USD 18 million seed round in 2024.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : fundings Series A funding

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:42 PM IST