Centricity WealthTech names Kartik Kini to lead strategy for Invictus unit

Centricity WealthTech has appointed Kartik Kini as chief strategy and execution officer for its Invictus unit, as the wealth management start-up expands its high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth client business.

Kini, who has more than three decades of experience in financial services, will oversee strategy and execution across private wealth operations, including registered investment advisers, family offices and product platforms. He will also focus on strengthening the firm’s positioning in the UHNI (ultra-high-net-worth individual) segment and improving client engagement and governance through its technology-led advisory model.

“I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to scale the platform, deepen client engagement, and create enduring value through thoughtful and integrated solutions,” said Kartik Kini.

Most recently, Kini was chief operating officer at Waterfield Advisors, overseeing operations, treasury and technology. He was also part of the founding team at Avendus’ wealth business and has held senior roles at Deutsche Bank and DSP Merrill Lynch.

“With Kartik’s significant operational and wealth advisory expertise, we are positive that we will shape Invictus' next chapter and accelerate growth, further strengthening the company’s position as the most trusted name in tech-enabled wealth management for India's leading families,” said Manu Awasthy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Centricity WealthTech.

Centricity WealthTech has expanded its leadership team with senior hires across technology, private wealth, strategy and NRI businesses, including executives from Tata Digital, ICICI Securities, Standard Chartered, Axis Securities, Edelweiss and DBS Bank. The company also added 30 senior private bankers to its UHNI unit, Invictus, in a single day.