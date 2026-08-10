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Home / Companies / News / CESC unit to acquire renewable assets from ReNew Solar for $510 million

CESC unit to acquire renewable assets from ReNew Solar for $510 million

The transaction, expected to close before October 31, will be funded by the parent company, and will accelerate the group's plan to build a 10 GW renewable energy platform over the next few years

solar

Incorporated in ​2023, Purvah develops ​and operates solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects across India

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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India's CESC said on Monday its renewable energy platform Purvah ​Green Power will buy a 1.4-gigawatt operational ​solar portfolio from ReNew Solar Power ‌for ₹4,859 crore ($510.1 million).  The transaction, expected to close before October 31, will be funded by the parent company, and will accelerate the group's plan to build a 10 GW renewable energy platform over the next few years.

The portfolio ‌being bought comprises six operating projects across Rajasthan and Karnataka states, with more than 90% of the capacity contracted to state-run Solar Energy Corp of India under long-term power purchase agreements.

Following the acquisition, ​Purvah's contracted renewable energy capacity will increase to 4.8 GW, ‌including 1.8 GW of operational capacity and 3 GW under construction.

 

​CESC ‌is the flagship power utility of the RP-Sanjiv ‌Goenka Group and serves about 4.4 million consumers through its power distribution businesses.

Incorporated in ​2023, Purvah develops ​and operates solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : CESC CESC Limited solar power solar power plant solar power projects

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:10 PM IST