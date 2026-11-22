Chalet Hotels plans to invest around ₹3,500 crore over the next three years as it expands its hospitality portfolio, with its upcoming Taj-branded property at Delhi airport now expected to open nearly 200 rooms in the April-June quarter of the next financial year, against an earlier plan of 70 rooms, Managing Director and CEO Shwetank Singh said.

The company's upcoming portfolio includes a 380-room Taj hotel at Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

In an interview to PTI, Singh shared that while the DIAL airport Taj is nearing its completion, pollution-linked GRAP restrictions caused some delay.

"Otherwise, our plan was to push in about 70 rooms in the fourth quarter of this financial year. It looks like we'll go into first quarter of next year, but because we have more time on our hands, we will probably bring more number of rooms into play. So instead of 70, we'll probably end up with nearly 200 rooms in that," Singh said.

He said the company expected the airport property to make a meaningful contribution to its overall portfolio, although it was too early to quantify the revenue impact.

"We are expecting ₹3,500 crore of Capex (capital expenditure) deployment over the next three years," he said.

Chalet Hotels currently has around 3,300 rooms and an announced pipeline of 2,036 rooms, taking it towards its previously stated target of 5,500 keys by 2030.

Singh said the company's other projects were progressing as planned, with several properties at different stages of construction.

The company's Udaipur property is undergoing refurbishment and is expected to come online by FY29. Construction has also started on its Ritz-Carlton project in Hyderabad and a 150-key hotel at Q City in the city, both scheduled for FY29.

The 276-key Hyatt Regency Airoli and its 231-key property in Pune district are expected to be operational by FY30, he shared.

On its expansion strategy, Singh said Chalet Hotels would continue to focus on the luxury and upper-upscale segments and would not look at moving into lower categories.

"The play for Chalet is premiumisation at this stage. So we will continue to stay in the luxury and upper upscale space. We don't want to go below that," he said.

The company is also taking a cautious approach towards expanding its homegrown Athiva brand through management contracts or franchising, saying it first wants to establish the brand's financial viability and consistency in guest experience.

"We are nowhere near taking a decision on management contracts or franchising on Athiva yet. We have yet to prove that Athiva is a successful brand financially because we have just started two hotels and it will take a while," Singh said.

He said Chalet would remain agnostic towards brand choices, selecting operators based on the commercial potential of individual markets. While luxury markets would be served through partnerships with third-party brands, Athiva would be considered for upper-upscale opportunities.

Singh also said the company was not looking at entering the branded residences segment immediately, citing concerns over the viability of the investment model for buyers in India.

On inorganic expansion, Singh said the company continued to evaluate hotel acquisition opportunities and would consider deals that aligned with its development strategy and were available at the right valuation.

He said valuations in the hospitality sector were becoming clearer with more hotel companies getting listed, providing benchmarks for transactions and narrowing the gap between buyer and seller expectations.

"Are we looking at hotels to acquire all the time? We have, at any point in time, several deals that we keep looking at and evaluating," he said.

Singh said the hospitality sector was expected to see a stronger second half of the current financial year, supported by an improvement in foreign tourist arrivals and a revival in corporate group travel.

He said geopolitical uncertainties and higher airfares had affected corporate travel demand, particularly large meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) groups, as organisations became cautious about spending.

"The large groups on the MICE did slow down. The smaller groups were still moving," he said.

Singh said the company was now seeing signs of improvement as the geopolitical situation eased and corporate group movements resumed.

He expects Chalet Hotels' existing portfolio to grow alongside contributions from new properties and commercial assets, providing a strong growth trajectory over the next eight to 10 quarters.