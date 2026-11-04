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Home / Companies / News / Chalet Hotels Q2 net profit rises 40% to ₹216 crore, revenue falls 32%

Chalet Hotels Q2 net profit rises 40% to ₹216 crore, revenue falls 32%

Chalet Hotels reported a 39.6 per cent rise in Q2FY27 net profit to ₹216.3 crore, while revenue fell 31.7 per cent amid a sharp decline in real estate segment income.

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels reported a 39.6% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹216.3 crore in Q2FY27, while revenue declined 31.7% to ₹502 crore, weighed down by a sharp fall in real estate segment income.

Hemlata Samant
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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Chalet Hotels Limited reported a 39.6 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹216.3 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, compared with ₹154.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
However, the company's revenue from operations declined 31.7 per cent to ₹502 crore in Q2FY27, from ₹735.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to its quarterly results announced on Wednesday.
 
The hospitality company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) before exceptional items stood at ₹227 crore, compared with ₹307.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Speaking on the financial results, Shwetank Singh, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels Limited, said, “Despite reduced air connectivity and higher airfares impacting certain business travel markets, we delivered an 11.3 per cent YoY growth in ADR and a 7.2 per cent increase in RevPAR.”
 
 
“Our leisure properties performed particularly well, delivering 34 per cent RevPAR growth, supported by improvements in both occupancy and room rates. Overall, the business continued to demonstrate healthy growth, contributing to improved operating margins,” he added.

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Segment-wise, total income from the hospitality business, which includes hotels, increased 8.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹411.5 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹380.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Income from the rental and annuity business rose 22 per cent to ₹90.1 crore from ₹73.8 crore a year ago.
 
However, revenue from the real estate segment declined to ₹45.1 lakh from ₹282.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,014.3 crore, against ₹1,629.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, while net profit for the first half of FY27 increased to ₹302.4 crore.
 
The hospitality player's portfolio spans 11 operating hotels and resorts across hospitality brands, including JW Marriott, The Westin, Marriott and Novotel, with 2,036 rooms under development.
 
“We are also making encouraging progress across our brand portfolio, with the launch of ATHIVA Pulse in Navi Mumbai. With Taj Delhi International Airport and CIGNUS II, Powai progressing towards completion, and an expanding ATHIVA pipeline, we are well-positioned for our next phase of growth,” Singh said.
 

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Topics : Hotel industry Chalet Hotels profit margins Hospitality industry

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 9:43 PM IST