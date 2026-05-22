India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, faced a challenging year in the United States market in FY26, as weakness in the generics business continued to weigh on growth despite steady traction in innovative medicines.

For the full year FY26, the company’s US sales declined 0.9 per cent to $1,904 million from $1,921 million in FY25, reflecting pressure in one of its most important overseas markets.

The year saw mixed quarterly trends in the US business. In Q1 FY26, sales rose 1.5 per cent year-on-year to $473 million from $466 million. However, Q2 performance weakened, with revenue falling 4.1 per cent to $496 million compared with $517 million a year ago.

Some green shoots emerged in Q3, when US sales edged up marginally by 0.6 per cent to $477 million from $474 million, suggesting signs of stabilisation driven by growth in the specialty and innovative medicines portfolio.

In Q4 FY26, US formulation sales stood at $459 million, down 1.1 per cent from $464 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The company said continued growth in innovative medicines helped offset the decline in the generics business. The US market contributed around 28.8 per cent of Sun Pharma’s consolidated sales during the quarter.

Despite the softer US performance, the company reported strong consolidated results for the March quarter. Net profit rose 26 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,714 crore, while revenue from operations increased 13 per cent to ₹14,611 crore, supported by robust growth across markets. On a sequential basis, however, profit and revenue declined 19 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated net profit increased 5 per cent to ₹11,479 crore, while revenue from operations rose 11 per cent to ₹58,462 crore.

Sun Pharma also continued to strengthen its US product pipeline. The company currently has 552 approved ANDAs in the US market, while 122 ANDA filings remain pending approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, including 28 tentative approvals. During the quarter, the company filed seven ANDAs and received approvals for two. Its specialty portfolio includes 57 approved NDAs, while 13 NDAs await regulatory clearance.

Kirti Ganorkar, managing director of the company, said the US innovative medicines business crossed the $1,000 million revenue milestone during FY26, underscoring the growing contribution of specialty therapies to the company’s global strategy. He added that the recently announced Organon acquisition is expected to further accelerate Sun Pharma’s transformation into a leading global pharmaceutical company.

The results were announced during market hours. Sun Pharma’s shares fell 2.4 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,845.2 apiece on the BSE.