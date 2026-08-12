Chandrasekaran's remuneration grew faster than Tata group's profits

N Chandrasekaran remuneration at Tata Sons grew at a much faster pace than both Tata Sons’ consolidated adjusted net profits (that includes the earnings of its listed and unlisted subsidiaries) as well as the combined net profit of the group’s listed companies. Chandra’s annual remuneration, including base salary and commission, grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1 per cent in the last eight years —growing from ₹55.1 crore in FY18 to ₹158.7 crore in FY26. In the same period, Tata Sons’ consolidated adjusted net profit declined by 11.9 per cent cumulatively to ₹17,923 crore in FY26 from ₹20,344 crore in FY18. The combined net profit of the group’s listed companies in the period grew at a CAGR of 9.2 per cent from ₹44,786.5 crore in FY18 to ₹90,698 crore in FY26.