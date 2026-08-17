Monday, August 17, 2026 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Sebi on CASShabnam Sinha NewsInd vs Eng Hockey WC LIVEUPI MDR DebateSuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Companies / News / China's ByteDance signs AI copyright pact with Hollywood trade group

China's ByteDance signs AI copyright pact with Hollywood trade group

The deal, which ​covers ByteDance's Seedance video and Seedream image-generation models, follows a cease-and-desist letter the MPA sent in February ​over these tools.

ByteDance

ByteDance(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 11:06 PM IST
ByteDance and the ??Motion Picture Association on ​Monday signed an agreement to strengthen copyright ??safeguards on the Chinese company's AI video and image-generation models, months after the ‌Hollywood trade ​group challenged its handling ​of intellectual property. 
The deal, which ​covers ByteDance's Seedance video and Seedream image-generation models, follows a cease-and-desist letter the MPA sent in February ​over these tools.
 
Disney and ‌other studios in February raised concerns the ​AI tools could generate content featuring copyrighted characters and celebrity likenesses without authorization.
  ByteDance ‌said newer ​versions of the ‌models include stronger intellectual-property protections.
  Models ‌are ??offered through services including TikTok, CapCut ​and Dreamina.
 
  The MPA's challenge came amid concerns that ​Seedance could generate content featuring copyrighted film and television characters without ‌permission.
  Both sides said they ‌will continue collaborating on safeguards for copyrighted content as AI technology evolves.

More From This Section

YES BANK

Yes Bank makes bond market comeback after 2020 AT1 debt write-off

Smit Shukla, country head, Philips Personal Health

Philips India personal health hopes to cross ₹1K cr revenue in FY27

Office rental. Image: iStock

Bengaluru sets the pace for prime office rental growth in Q2 CY26

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder & CEO, Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma-controlled Resilient may sell 4.98% Paytm stake

Nelco

Tata group's Nelco picks up minority stake in Elveo, invests $20 mn

Topics : Company News ByteDance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 11:06 PM IST