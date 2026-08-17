ByteDance and the ??Motion Picture Association on ​Monday signed an agreement to strengthen copyright ??safeguards on the Chinese company's AI video and image-generation models, months after the ‌Hollywood trade ​group challenged its handling ​of intellectual property.

The deal, which ​covers ByteDance's Seedance video and Seedream image-generation models, follows a cease-and-desist letter the MPA sent in February ​over these tools.

Disney and ‌other studios in February raised concerns the ​AI tools could generate content featuring copyrighted characters and celebrity likenesses without authorization.

ByteDance ‌said newer ​versions of the ‌models include stronger intellectual-property protections.

Models ‌are ??offered through services including TikTok, CapCut ​and Dreamina.

The MPA's challenge came amid concerns that ​Seedance could generate content featuring copyrighted film and television characters without ‌permission.

Both sides said they ‌will continue collaborating on safeguards for copyrighted content as AI technology evolves.