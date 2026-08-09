CIAL posts record profit of ₹502 cr, plans foray into airport consultancy

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has said that it has reported its highest-ever annual financial performance, registering a record profit of over Rs 500 crore, for the first time in the company's history.

CIAL, in a statement, further said that the Board of Directors, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, has approved a series of strategic initiatives -- most notably the company's entry into the airport consultancy business -- aimed at leveraging the country's rapidly expanding aviation infrastructure sector.

The Board also recommended a dividend of 55 per cent for shareholders for the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of the company's Annual General Meeting, which is tentatively scheduled to be held in September, the statement said.

Giving details, CIAL said that in the financial year which ended on March 31, 2026, it reported a total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore, registering a 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth.

"Net profit increased from Rs 499 crore in the previous financial year to Rs 502 crore, making it the first time the airport operator has recorded an annual profit exceeding Rs 500 crore," it said.

It further said that the key decision to diversify into the airport consultancy segment was aimed at positioning CIAL to capitalise on the projected expansion of India's aviation infrastructure, as investments exceeding Rs 50,000 crore are expected in this sector over the next decade.

The company intends to offer specialised consultancy services, like airport master planning, runway development, cargo infrastructure, ground handling services, duty-free operations, commercial development and real estate management, to airports across India, CIAL said.

It further said that it handled 1,14,42,583 passengers during the 2025-26 financial year, while recording 73,134 aircraft movements.

The airport also retained its distinction of handling more than one crore passengers for the fourth consecutive financial year, underlining sustained traffic growth despite a challenging aviation environment, CIAL said.

Besides the chairman, Ministers P K Kunhalikutty and Roji M John also joined the CIAL Board as directors, it added.