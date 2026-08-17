CIBC leases 1.21 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for GCC at ₹180 cr

Banking giant Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has leased around 121,000 square feet of office space for its global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad for a period of five years and a total rental outlay of Rs 180 crore.

According to documents accessed by Propstack, the company will pay rent for a chargeable area of 120,708 square feet, putting the monthly rental rate at Rs 225 per square foot.

The firm will take space on the fourth and sixth floors of Tower 1 in Hyderabad’s Meenakshi Eco Park, which also houses tenants like Uber, Invesco and Synechron.

CIBC has paid a security deposit of Rs 16.30 crore, the lease deed document showed. As part of the agreement, the rent will escalate by 5 per cent annually over the five-year lease term.

CIBC’s entry comes at a time when a long list of financial services companies like JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Börse, Goldman Sachs and others already have GCCs in Hyderabad.

According to a joint report by Nasscom and Zinnov on GCC leasing, Hyderabad emerged as a key destination for financial services GCCs, with 55 per cent of top financial services companies that established GCCs in India choosing the city.

Market watchers told Business Standard that the deal could encourage more banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) players to choose the city for similar centres.

Commenting on the deal, Propstack co-founder Raja Seetharaman said that CIBC’s 120,000-square-foot commitment in Hyderabad reinforces the relentless momentum of BFSI GCCs expanding in tier-1 tech corridors.

“More notably, opting for enterprise-managed office space over traditional capex-heavy leases highlights how global giants are prioritising plug-and-play operational ease without sacrificing custom, institutional-grade scale,” he added.

The CIBC deal also follows mega leases such as that of co-working space provider Tablespace, which leased over 500,000 square feet of office space in the city for Rs 163 crore last week.

In another major transaction, Smartworks Coworking Spaces renewed its lease for approximately 230,000 square feet of office space in Hyderabad's Madhapur, with a total rent of Rs 121 crore.

CIBC’s Hyderabad lease comes at a time of continued demand for office space in India’s tier-1 cities.

According to a report by consultancy firm CBRE India, office absorption in India reached a record quarterly level of around 24.6 million square feet (msf) in Q2 (April to June) 2026. Among the top eight tier-1 markets, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune together accounted for 68 per cent of all large-format transactions during Q2 CY26.

A Knight Frank report added that Hyderabad emerged as the fastest-growing destination for large office occupiers, with leasing of spaces above 100,000 square feet seeing a 63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise from 3 msf in H1 2025 to 4.9 msf in H1 2026.