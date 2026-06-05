CIL offers record 35 MT coal linkage auction to sponge iron sector

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has announced a series of measures aimed at increasing coal availability for non-regulated sector (NRS) consumers, including a record offer of 35 million tonnes (MT) of coal to sponge iron manufacturers, as the state-owned miner seeks to reduce dependence on imported higher-grade coal.The company said it would offer an all-time high 35 MT of coal under the linkage auction route on June 12 for the sponge iron sector, which typically consumes higher gross calorific value (GCV) coal. CIL said bookings under the auction are expected to help lower imports of this grade of coal.The announcement is part of a broader set of initiatives designed to provide greater operational flexibility to industries outside the regulated power sector.In another policy change, CIL has permitted steel producers operating under the coking coal sub-sector to sell coal middlings in the open market. Middlings are power-grade coal generated as a residual by-product during the washing of raw coking coal. While some steel plants use these quantities in captive power facilities, the company said units would now be allowed to sell surplus volumes that remain unutilised.The provision has been enabled under the ongoing Tranche-X linkage auctions, which commenced on June 3.CIL also said it has offered 13.75 MT of coal to the steel (coking) sub-sector in the current tranche. In addition, consortiums participating in the linkage programme will now be allowed to change partners up to five times during the linkage period, compared with the earlier limit of two changes.The miner has also relaxed rules for companies planning greenfield and brownfield projects. Such projects can now secure coal linkages before commissioning and draw coal within three years of participating in the linkage process. According to CIL, the provision is expected to help project developers secure bank financing by ensuring fuel availability in advance.The company said it continues to meet coal requirements of the power sector through various auction windows. Between January and May of the current financial year, it offered 57.8 MT of coal under Window-II for short-term requirements and 69.2 MT under Window-I for medium- and long-term requirements.CIL also announced that it would conduct the next round of short-term auctions under the SHAKTI policy on June 8, with around 34 MT of coal to be offered to power sector consumers.Addressing concerns over lower coal inventories at thermal power stations during the summer season, the company said a marginal decline in stock levels was a natural consequence of peak electricity demand and did not warrant concern, as ongoing coal production was ensuring continuous replenishment of supplies.