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Home / Companies / News / CIL plans comprehensive 10-year roadmap to slash 243 MT coal imports

CIL plans comprehensive 10-year roadmap to slash 243 MT coal imports

The proposed roadmap targeting coal import cuts includes a detailed forensic audit of imports, backed by sector-specific policies and phased shift strategies to boost local supply

Coal, Coal sector

The development gains significance as the country aims to cut coal imports to support energy security.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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State-owned Coal India Ltd is planning a comprehensive 10-year roadmap to slash the current 243 MT coal import volume through ramped-up domestic production, coal quality upgrades, and logistics cost parity.

The proposed roadmap targeting coal import cuts includes a detailed forensic audit of imports, backed by sector-specific policies and phased shift strategies to boost local supply, a source said.

It will also include the National Washery & Logistics Grid to streamline coal washing and transport, addressing key bottlenecks in the supply chain.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, also plans to engage a consultant for preparation of the roadmap and suggesting measures relating to non-tariff barriers.

 

The coal behemoth plans "to develop and execute a comprehensive Ten-Year Roadmap (2026-2036) for the total substitution of all 'substitutable' coal imports, targeting a reduction in the current 243 MT import volume through domestic augmentation, quality enhancement (beneficiation), and logistical price-parity," the source added.

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The development gains significance as the country aims to cut coal imports to support energy security, lower forex outflows, and align with green transition goals under the national coal gasification mission.

Industry experts view this as a timely move to fortify CIL's role in India's energy mix, potentially saving billions in import costs and boosting domestic mining ecosystem.

Coal India, which produced 768.1 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY26, aims to increase coal production to 1 billion tonnes (BT) by 2028-29 to reduce dependence on coal imports and meet domestic demand.

The company said its all key projects and enablers -- including environmental and forest clearances, land acquisition, and evacuation infrastructure -- have been identified for achieving the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Coal India Limited Coal India India coal import

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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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