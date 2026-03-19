CIL ramps up measures to ensure coal supply amid West Asia crisis

Amid the West Asia crisis affecting energy supplies nationwide, Coal India Limited (CIL) is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted coal supply to all categories of consumers, including small and medium enterprises, as the government works to maintain energy security in changing demand conditions.

As part of its strategy, the company has scheduled 29 e-auctions in March 2026, offering approximately 23.56 million tonnes (MT) of coal. Of these, five auctions conducted since March 12 saw 31.96 lakh tonnes booked against 73.1 lakh tonnes offered, indicating adequate availability of the dry fuel in the market, the coal ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Business Standard earlier reported that small consumers in Delhi-NCR, such as caterers and restaurants, are actively shifting to alternative fuels such as coal as the supply of LPG is choked owing to the ongoing war in West Asia. It was reported that prices of retail coal surged by almost 50 per cent in the informal market.

CIL, which accounts for 80 per cent of coal produced in the country, is supplying coal to small and medium consumers through the State Nominated Agencies (SNAs) route and has requested state governments to communicate any additional requirements, which it said can be fully met to avoid potential shortages. The company is also closely monitoring offtake by states to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

The supply push comes against the backdrop of comfortable coal availability across the system. Pithead coal stock at CIL mines stood at 125.54 MT as on March 18, 2026, up from 106.78 MT on April 1, 2025. Additional stocks include 5.75 MT at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, 15.75 MT at captive and commercial mines, 12 MT in transit, and 5.49 MT at ports and sidings.

Coal availability at thermal power plants is also robust, with stocks of 53.41 MT, sufficient for nearly 23 days of consumption at current levels, the coal ministry said.

The government said coal production continues at a pace aligned with demand, ensuring a reliable supply to core sectors such as steel and cement, even as the country expands its renewable energy capacity. The coal ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining a stable supply ecosystem through policy support, monitoring and stakeholder engagement to meet the country’s growing energy needs.