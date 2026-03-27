CIL to invest ₹3,300 crore in 8 coking coal washeries to cut imports

Coal India Limited (CIL) is expanding its coking coal washing capacity with plans to set up eight new washeries as it seeks to improve the quality of domestic coal and reduce reliance on imports for the steel sector.

The state-run miner will invest Rs 3,300 crore in these facilities, which are expected to be operational by FY2030, with a combined capacity of 21.5 million tonnes per year. The expansion is aimed at addressing the high ash content in domestic coking coal and enhancing its usability in steelmaking.

Coking coal is a critical raw material in steel production, but India’s domestic reserves are limited and typically have high ash content ranging between 25 per cent and 45 per cent, making imports necessary.

The upcoming washeries will be spread across CIL’s subsidiaries, with five units of 14.5 million tonnes per year capacity to be set up under Central Coalfields Limited and three units with 7 million tonnes capacity under Bharat Coking Coal Limited.

This will add to CIL’s existing network of 10 coking coal washeries with a cumulative capacity of 18.35 million tonnes per year.

In parallel, CIL plans to invest Rs 300 crore in the renovation and modernisation of its existing washeries to improve throughput, recovery efficiency, and process reliability, ensuring better utilisation of current assets.

The company is also pursuing asset monetisation as part of its broader strategy. After monetising one coking coal washery in Bharat Coking Coal Limited last year, it is planning to monetise three older, non-operational washeries in line with the National Monetisation Policy.

Additionally, CIL is working with Tata Steel Limited under a public-private collaboration model to leverage technical expertise and washing capacity, aimed at improving the supply of higher-quality coking coal to the domestic steel industry.

Coking coal is a critical raw material in steel production, but India’s domestic reserves are limited and typically have high ash content ranging between 25 per cent and 45 per cent, making imports necessary.

CIL said the combined push to expand and modernise washing capacity, along with partnerships and asset monetisation, is expected to help substitute imports, reduce foreign exchange outgo, and enhance the competitiveness of the domestic steel sector.