Cipla appoints Shivam Puri as CEO of 'One India Business' from July 1

Homegrown pharma major Cipla Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shivam Puri as the CEO of its 'One India Business' with effect from July 1, 2026.

Puri, currently Managing Director and CEO of Cipla Health Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has over 23 years of leadership experience across both FMCG and healthcare sectors. He brings strong commercial acumen and consumer-centric expertise, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

He took over as MD and CEO of Cipla Health in 2019, and under his leadership, the company rapidly expanded its portfolio and strengthened its presence across key consumer categories, such as smoking cessation, pain care, cough and cold, skin care, hair care and nutrition, among others, Cipla said.

Before joining Cipla Health in 2019, Puri held senior leadership roles at Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant FoodWorks and ITC Ltd, the filing said.