Cipla expands respiratory, specialty manufacturing across India, China, US

The company said it has approved capital investments of more than ₹4,000 crore over the past two years to expand respiratory active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) capacity, oncology ingredient manufacturing, inhalation capabilities and global production infrastructure.

“As part of these investments, we have commissioned our greenfield respiratory API facility at Kurkumbh in Maharashtra and are continuing expansion across oncology APIs, inhalation products and key dosage forms,” Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Achin Gupta said in the annual report.

The expansion programme includes scaling up the oncology API block at Bommasandra in Karnataka and augmenting manufacturing capacity across facilities in Goa, Sikkim and Patalganga.

In respiratory therapies, Cipla has added new respule production lines in Goa and China, while additional lines are being commissioned to support growing demand.

The company has also expanded its inhalation manufacturing network in the US. Its metered-dose inhaler (MDI) facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, has secured approvals for gProventil and gVentolin, while its dry powder inhaler (DPI) facility in Long Island is supporting the commercialisation of gAdvair and other products.

“Together, these initiatives strengthen our global manufacturing network while upholding our unwavering commitment to quality and compliance,” Gupta said.

The investments come at a time when pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on complex and specialty therapies such as inhalation products, oncology medicines, biosimilars and peptide-based products, which typically offer higher entry barriers and lower competition than conventional generics.

Cipla, which derives a significant share of its business from respiratory therapies, said its flagship respiratory brand Foracort crossed the ₹1,000-crore revenue milestone during FY26. The company also highlighted ongoing investments in next-generation modalities, including biosimilars and oligonucleotides, alongside partnerships in metabolic and respiratory care.

The manufacturing expansion is aimed at strengthening supply-chain integration, scaling capabilities for regulated markets and supporting future growth across India, North America, Africa and emerging markets, the company said.