Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Wednesday said it has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Fluticasone HFA MDI, the first generic equivalent of Flovent HFA, in 110 mcg and 220 mcg strengths, to treat asthma.

The product was jointly developed by Cipla and Teva Pharmaceuticals. While Cipla will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the drug, Teva holds the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and will commercialise the product in the US, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

Fluticasone HFA is an inhaled corticosteroid indicated for the long-term maintenance and preventive treatment of asthma in patients aged four years and older. It is also indicated for patients requiring oral corticosteroid therapy for asthma.

Cipla’s Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Achin Gupta said that respiratory care has long been a core strength for the company. “Our purpose remains rooted in improving the lives of patients. This product reinforces our commitment to expanding access to trusted treatment options for patients living with asthma,” he said.

Marc Falkin, chief executive officer of Cipla North America, said, “We are delighted to see this opportunity create meaningful impact and support our future US growth journey. Our team remains focused on consistent supply to service the market.”

According to IQVIA, the US market for fluticasone HFA in 110 mcg and 220 mcg strengths is approximately $350 million.