Circulate Capital raises $220 million in first close of Asia-focused fund

Circulate Capital on Wednesday said it has raised $ 220 million (approximately ₹2,000 crore) in the first close of its second Asia-focused fund to scale circular supply chains across South and Southeast Asia.

The fund has drawn backing from investors, such as Builders Vision and Emerging Market Climate Action Fund (EMCAF).

"The fund will now deploy growth capital to scale circular supply chains and recycling businesses across South and Southeast Asia, with a focus on plastic solutions and packaging, as well as electronics and apparel," Circulate Capital said in a statement.

It will execute high-growth investments in key markets, such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

The fundraising comes amid growing recognition of circular supply chains as a strategic priority, driven by tighter regulations, volatile raw material markets and increasing sustainability commitments by global companies.

Industry estimates suggest that while the global economy consumes over 100 billion tonnes of raw materials annually, only 7.2 per cent is circular, exposing supply chains to resource constraints and price fluctuations.

The investment potential is significant in plastics, which is expected to require nearly $ 100 billion in cumulative investment in collection and recycling infrastructure by 2030.

Circulate Capital Founder and CEO Rob Kaplan said the firm is positioning the circular economy as a mainstream asset class, capable of delivering liquidity and returns for private equity investors.

"Our track record of successful exits demonstrates that circular supply chains can deliver both financial performance and impact at scale," he said.

Since 2020, the firm has added nearly 9,00,000 tonnes of annual collection and recycling capacity across its Asia portfolio. It has also executed multiple exits, including a full exit from India-based digital waste management platform Recykal and partial exits from recycling firms Lucro and Srichakra Polyplast.