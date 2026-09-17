Clarity needed on powers of Tata Sons' board, parent trusts: Experts

The episode has raised questions over the balance of power within the group.

Chandrasekharan had opted out of seeking another term in August after the Board had failed to reach a unanimous decision on his reappointment.

Board debate and governance

Corporate governance experts said the Board’s decision on Thursday has finally brought prolonged uncertainty to an end.

“A global conglomerate like Tata simply cannot afford prolonged ambiguity. When a decision is reached through a fair and transparent process, it becomes a win-win for everyone involved. Contestability or healthy discussions on management proposals in the boardroom is fundamental to good governance. Hopefully the matter was resolved smoothly, without turning into a bitter deadlock,” said Ashok Haldia, former secretary, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The board’s decision to proceed with the listing as directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would bring greater accountability toward regulators and markets, experts said.

“Upon listing, several restrictive veto powers currently available to Tata Trust nominees under the articles of association will naturally have to be scaled back or surrendered. At the same time, Tata Sons board should respect and appreciate the legacy and philosophy of the Tata Trust and Tata's,” Haldia added.

However, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata’s opposition to Chandrasekaran’s reappointment on the grounds that it runs counter to Chandrasekaran’s own decision to step down and the Trusts’ acceptance of it, has brought out in the open the rift in the conglomerate’s board. Friction between Tata Trusts, Tata Sons' board and its professional management has been one of the biggest challenges facing the conglomerate.

“A decision as important as the appointment of the chairperson should ideally have been unanimous. There must be a good reason why Chandrasekaran had resigned. Having the confidence of the promoter is a very important factor in steering any company, especially a conglomerate as big as Tatas,” said Ankit Singhi, head of corporate affairs and compliances, Corporate Professionals.

While having different views on a Board is considered a healthy sign of constructive debate, prolonged disagreement over key matters can raise questions about decision making and board alignment.

“It is not the greatest example of good corporate governance standards. There is no alignment between the board members and the majority shareholder which is Tata Trusts. It is good to have different opinions, but, if the Board decides upon listing and extension of Chandrasekaran’s term as a collective, then it has to be put to vote at the AGM. The Trusts which own 66 per cent shares, are likely to vote against these two decisions,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder, InGovern Research.

Trusts’ rights and Board authority

Tata Trusts control 66 per cent of the group’s holding company Tata Sons. The influence of Tata Trusts extends beyond its majority shareholding.

Under Tata Sons’ articles of association, the two principal Trusts—the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust—can jointly nominate one-third of the holding company’s directors as long as they collectively hold at least 40 per cent of its ordinary share capital.

The Trust-nominated directors also have affirmative voting rights on certain reserved matters under Article 121 of the company’s charter, giving them an effective veto over key strategic decisions.

Corporate lawyers said that a 4–1 vote may establish what the majority of the Board wants, but it may not necessarily establish what the company is legally entitled to do, because of specific rights of the Tata Trusts.