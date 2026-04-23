Classic Legends reroutes exports, turns profitable amid US uncertainty

Speaking to Business Standard, Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, said the company has shifted inventory originally meant for the US to alternative markets such as Mexico and Europe, where demand remains robust. “The US channel is still not clear. The moment this uncertainty gets over, we will open, but right now it is not viable,” he said.

Despite the disruption, the company has sustained strong export momentum, driven by diversification. Exports currently contribute about 10 per cent of total volumes, with plans to scale this further even as domestic demand surges. “Exports will grow two to four times, but domestic is also growing very fast, so the share won’t change dramatically,” Thareja noted. He did not disclose the export volumes separately.

The export push comes alongside strong domestic growth. According to industry data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Classic Legends’ retail sales rose 40 per cent to 45,409 units in FY26, up from 32,482 units in FY25.

Thareja said the company has also achieved full-year profitability, with a particularly strong performance in the final quarter, despite rising commodity costs and regulatory pressures. “We didn’t just turn profitable, we made meaningful profits throughout the year,” he added. He did not disclose finer details of its financial performance, however.

Classic Legends has expanded its global footprint to around 250 dealerships across markets including the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, and Korea, and is targeting 450 dealerships by the end of the year. The company is also preparing to enter Latin America and Southeast Asia, which it sees as large untapped opportunities.

The company is ramping up production to meet the upcoming festive demand, increasing output from about 400 motorcycles a day to 600 units by June. However, supply chain constraints, especially at the vendor level, remain a bottleneck.

All these plans come on the back of the company launching two new scrambler motorcycles on Thursday: the Yezdi Scrambler 350, priced at an introductory ₹1,99,950, and the BSA Scrambler 650 at ₹3,24,950 (both ex-showroom), supported by a new liquid-cooled ‘Katar’ engine, a lighter, torque-focused unit aimed at sharper response and everyday rideability.

With this launch, the company is marking its entry into what it describes as a fast-emerging segment. Thareja likened scramblers to “SUVs of motorcycling”, suggesting they could reshape consumer preferences in the way SUVs transformed the passenger vehicle market.

The new models are part of a broader global platform strategy, where products will be tailored and sold under different brands — Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA — across geographies, with minor adaptations in design and tuning.

While geopolitical tensions and logistics disruptions continue to pose challenges, Thareja said the company’s long-term strategy remains unchanged. “You cannot build a strategy around war, regulation, or temporary events. If we can produce, we can sell. Demand is not the issue,” he said.