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Classic Legends to double capacity to over 200K units by year-end

The Jawa and Yezdi maker will raise capacity from 120,000 to over 200,000 motorcycles by year-end as it prepares for higher domestic sales and exports

Classic Legends

Classic Legends

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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Classic Legends, the maker of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, plans to more than double its production capacity to over 200,000 units by the end of this year, building manufacturing headroom to cater to expected growth in the premium motorcycle market.
 
The company sold 45,409 motorcycles in FY26, up 39.8 per cent from 32,482 units in FY25, according to Fada data. In August, sales rose 60.7 per cent  year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to  4,256 units from 2,649 units. At the August run-rate, the company is currently selling around 51,000 motorcycles  annually.
 
Against this sales base, Classic Legends is creating substantially higher manufacturing headroom, with capacity set to rise from around 120,000 motorcycles currently to more than 200,000 units by the end of the year.
 
 
“We can make up to 120,000 motorcycles immediately. We are already doubling the capacity, so by the end of the year we will take our capacity to over 200,000. So we will be taking care of it next year,” said Anupam Thareja, cofounder, Classic Legends.
 
The additional capacity is primarily intended to support growth in the domestic market, while exports are also expected to become a larger contributor. Thareja said the company’s exports have grown more than five-fold over the previous year, although domestic sales currently account for the bulk of its volumes.

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The company is also expanding its retail network to support higher sales. Classic Legends currently has around 430 dealerships and expects the network to approach 500 during the festive season. It covers around 86 per cent of the motorcycle market, with further expansion planned in tier-II, III markets.
 
The capacity addition is unlikely to be the end of the expansion. Thareja said the existing manufacturing facility has further headroom and could eventually be scaled up to between 350,000 and 500,000 motorcycles. The company has also started scouting for land for a new plant, as it plans manufacturing capacity beyond its immediate volume requirements.
 
The expansion comes amid  expectation of stronger motorcycle demand. Thareja expects the upcoming festive season to be strong, with demand potentially benefiting from pent-up purchases following disruptions caused by rains, floods and uncertainty around fuel prices and vehicle technology transitions.
 
Meanwhile, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles on Wednesday launched the updated Jawa 42 at a starting price of ~ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), completing its three-model ‘All Stars’ range alongside the 42 FJ and 42 Bobber. Bookings have opened, with deliveries scheduled to begin from September 14, ahead of the festive season.
 

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Topics : Jawa motorcyle

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 6:27 PM IST