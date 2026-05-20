CloudExtel eyes acquisitions worth ₹1,500-2,000 crore over five years

“We want to buy companies. The range for each of the acquisitions could be between ₹500 crore-₹900 crore, which will give us a deeper footprint across markets. We have built out in Mumbai and we will focus on that,” Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kunal Bajaj said in an interaction with Business Standard.

Most of the acquisitions will be driven by debt, on the back of funding of about $100 million raised from Macquarie Capital, which took a majority stake in the Mumbai-based company in 2023. It also raised debt of ₹200 crore from private sector banks for building infrastructure for AI, cloud and data center connectivity. The company clocked revenues of ₹224 crore for financial year 2025 (FY25), with compunded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent, as per data from Tracxn.

CloudExtel is a full-stack NaaS provider, which basically offers a neutral network on the back-end for internet service providers, enterprises including public sector units, and for large carriers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea, to offload some of their traffic in high-congestion regions. The company uses small cell or micro-sites and virtualised radio active networks to provide this neutral network.

The inorganic route for expansion comes at a time when capex rollouts by private sector telcos are stabalising, with carriers looking more towards densification of their 5G networks across markets. “For companies that may be capital constrained or resource constrained, the Naas model with a neutral host offers a viable option,” Bajaj said.

He added that the company’s ability of acquiring a site and making it operational within a week has enabled it to raise the number of sites under the Naas model.