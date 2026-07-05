CM Yadav, Scindia lay foundation for Adani defence manufacturing unit in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a defence manufacturing plant being established in Shivpuri district.

The unit is being set up by Adani Defence and Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, at a cost of about Rs 2,500 crore, said officials.

It will provide new impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of industrial development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India campaigns. The plant will comprise a missile complex, a composite propellant complex and a TNT complex, they said.

The unit will create direct and indirect employment opportunities, including for local people, while small and medium enterprises in the region will have the opportunity to connect with the defence production supply chain, they said.

Adani Group's Karan Adani and Jeet Adani also took part in the foundation-laying ceremony.

During the event, Yadav and Scindia also inaugurated and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for development projects worth Rs 211.29 crore.