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CMS Info Systems bags Rs 400 crore ATM outsourcing deal from HDFC

The five-year mandate covers 6,000 ATMs and includes currency logistics, ATM modernisation and deployment of CMS's AI-powered HAWKAI platform

ATM

According to the company, the deal includes logistics services and technology solutions for ATM modernisation and not just maintenance.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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CMS Info Systems on Sunday said it has bagged an integrated ATM managed services outsourcing mandate from HDFC Bank for its 6,000 ATMs worth Rs 400 crore.
 
As part of the five-year contract, CMS will offer managed service solutions including currency forecasting and logistics, along with its Vision AI solution, HAWKAI.
 
According to the company, the deal includes logistics services and technology solutions for ATM modernisation and not just maintenance. It is a fixed-pay deal for integrated outsourcing.
 
Anush Raghavan, chief business officer, said, “Building on our expanded ICICI Bank partnership in FY26, our private bank revenue mix has grown from 22 per cent in FY25 to 25 per cent, and we are on track to reach 30 per cent by FY27. With landmark wins now secured at three of India’s largest banks, including our recent Rs 1,000 crore SBI mandate, CMS is decisively shaping the next phase of growth in ATM management solutions platform and accelerating towards FY27 and FY30 goal.”
 

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Topics : CMS Info Systems HDFC Bank ATMs Private banks

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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