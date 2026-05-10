Coal India lines up ₹1 trillion capital expenditure push over 5 years

“Annual capex may vary between ₹18,000 crore and ₹25,000 crore. The broader range is because diversification projects are dynamic and depend on technology and market developments,” Sairam said. The company spent around ₹16,500 crore on capital expenditure last year.

Terming 2026-27 (FY27) as a “year of reforms” at Coal India, Sairam said nearly 60 reform measures had been identified across exploration, marketing, HR, and evacuation infrastructure. He said the company was shifting towards a more demand-aligned “produce-and-sell” strategy instead of prolonged stocking before sale. The miner is also deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning tools in exploration and moving towards hydraulic drilling systems to modernise operations.

Sairam added that mechanisation, digitisation and first-mile connectivity systems were helping contain manpower requirements, while HR reforms included faster promotio­ns and a proposed employee mental wellness policy.

For asset monetisation, the company is aiming to list two of its subsidiaries by year-end. In a strategic shift, CIL may approach debt markets for the first time to fund diversification projects such as coal gasification under a 70:30 debt-equity structure.

A significant portion of the planned spending has been earmarked for modernising evacuation systems and reducing dependence on pithead stockpiles, which have surged in recent years due to weaker-than-expected coal demand.

“We are consciously making efforts to place fresher coal into the market and move towards a more demand-aligned ‘produce and sell’ approach, rather than prolonged stocking before sale. This is expected to improve operational efficiency as well as consumer satisfaction,” Sairam said, describing the change as a paradigm shift in CIL’s operational strategy.

CIL began FY27 with more than 130 million tonnes (mt) of coal stock at pitheads. The company now plans to gradually reduce this to around 50 mt while increasing direct supply to consumers. Sairam said performance would increasingly be measured in terms of supply and dispatches rather than production alone.

A key pillar of this transition is the expansion of first-mile connectivity (FMC) infrastructure. Under this plan, CIL will invest around ₹25,000 crore over the next four years in conveyor systems, silos and mechanised rail-loading facilities to improve coal evacuation and handling efficiency.

The company currently operates 46 FMC projects with handling capacity of 432 mt. Another 13 projects with capacity of 133 mt are being added this year. By FY30, CIL aims to increase the number of FMC projects to 94, with total handling capacity rising to nearly 995 mt.

The capex push will also support CIL’s diversification strategy into coal gasification, thermal power and critical minerals. The company is developing a ₹25,000 crore coal gasification project at Lakhanpur in Odisha in partnership with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CIL and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) are also jointly developing a 1,600 megawatt (Mw) ultra-supercritical thermal power project at Chandrapura, with an estimated investment of around ₹20,000 crore. The project is expected to be commissioned by FY31.

In a major strategic shift, Sairam said CIL could approach debt markets for the first time in its history to part-fund diversification projects. “CIL has traditionally remained debt-free. Historically, we have not approached debt markets,” he said, adding that bankers had already been identified for the gasification project.

Separately, the company plans to list two more subsidiaries during the current financial year, including South Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, following strong investor response to the recent listings of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.