Coal India plans two washeries, ammonium nitrate plant in Odisha

In a move to strengthen value addition within coal-bearing regions, Coal India Limited (CIL) has decided to set up two new non-coking coal washeries in Odisha under its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), alongside a major coal gasification-based fertiliser project.

According to the Coal Controller Organisation under the Ministry of Coal, at least 79 coal washeries are now operational in India, of which 13 are managed by CIL and two by other PSUs, while the remaining are operated by private entities in states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Of the total installed capacity of around 138.58 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the country, CIL operates with a combined washing capacity of 39.35 MTPA. Among these, 10 are dedicated to coking coal, while the remaining three handle non-coking coal, with operable capacities of 18.35 MTPA and 21 MTPA, respectively.

Sources told Business Standard that the two proposed washeries will add a capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will be located at key mining hubs in the state. The larger unit, with a capacity of 15 MTPA, has been planned at the Balaram-Hingula mining complex in Angul district, while another 12 MTPA facility will come up at the Kulda-Garjanbahal mines in Jharsuguda district.

These washeries will help improve coal quality by reducing ash content before supply to end users such as power plants and industries. The initiatives are expected to reduce the outflow of raw coal for processing, while enhancing local industrial activity and employment generation.

The expansion of coal washing infrastructure is significant for Odisha, which remains one of India’s largest coal-producing states but has historically seen a portion of its raw coal transported to other states for beneficiation and end use.

Industry experts observed that augmenting in-state washing capacity could help retain more value within the state economy, besides reducing transportation inefficiencies and environmental costs linked to long-distance coal movement.

Sources said that along with the two additional washeries, a major coal-to-chemicals project will also come up at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district. The proposed ammonium nitrate plant, based on coal gasification technology, is being set up by Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL), a joint venture between CIL and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

“The project is expected to be commissioned by around FY2029–30. It will mark a strategic shift towards diversifying coal utilisation beyond conventional combustion. Coal gasification, which converts coal into synthesis gas for downstream chemical production, is being promoted as part of a broader effort to reduce dependence on imported natural gas and fertiliser feedstock,” sources said.

In a related development, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Thursday informed Parliament that CIL has planned to establish the two non-coking coal washeries in MCL and augment its existing capacity.

He also acknowledged the ammonium nitrate plant being set up in Lakhanpur. In response to a query by Rajya Sabha member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj on whether Odisha is losing potential revenue due to the shifting of raw coal to other states, Dubey said, “The movement of raw coal to other states for washing or end use is guided by logistical efficiency and proximity to consuming centres. While such transportation may shift certain value addition activities, Odisha continues to receive revenue through royalties, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) contributions and other statutory levies on coal production.”

MCL has also been scaling up initiatives to ensure that coal-bearing regions derive tangible socio-economic benefits. The company has also invested heavily in local infrastructure, healthcare, education and livelihood projects, particularly in districts such as Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. The CSR expenditure has crossed Rs 1,000 crore over the past five years, reflecting an increased focus on inclusive development in mining-affected areas.