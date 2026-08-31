Coal India prepares to list MCL, SECL after board approval: B Sairam

Following the listing of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) in January and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI) in March 2026, the board of Coal India (CIL) has approved the listing of Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) and South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), Chairman B Sairam said.

"These listings mark an important step in unlocking value from our subsidiaries, broadening their access to capital markets and strengthening Coal India’s position as a diversified listed public sector enterprise," he said, speaking at the company's 52nd annual general meeting.

Business Standard had reported in May that CIL was planning to list MCL and SECL in the current year with a potential 25 per cent stake sale. “This year, we are progressing with initial public offering plans for South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields. Around 25 per cent equity dilution is under consideration, with greater clarity on timelines expected around August or September,” Sairam had told Business Standard in an interview.

MCL and SECL are among CIL's largest operating subsidiaries. MCL produced 218.31 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY26, the highest among CIL's subsidiaries. It also reported the highest net profit among the company's major operating subsidiaries at Rs 10,698 crore during the year. SECL, on the other hand, produced 176.29 MT of coal and reported a net profit of Rs 4,755 crore.

Sairam also said CIL paid around Rs 10,272 crore as dividend to the Government of India in 2025-26, even as its consolidated net profit declined 12 per cent during the year.

The company's consolidated profit after tax fell to Rs 31,071 crore in FY26 from Rs 35,450 crore in the previous year, while revenue from operations remained broadly stable at Rs 1,68,400 crore against Rs 1,69,177 crore a year earlier.

In his speech, Sairam said despite the lower profit, the company maintained its total dividend at Rs 26.50 per equity share. The board declared three interim dividends aggregating Rs 21.25 per share during the year and has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

"Taken together, this represents a total dividend of Rs 26.50 per equity share, or 265% of face value, maintaining the total dividend payout of the previous year despite the moderation in profits," he said.

Since its listing in 2010, CIL has distributed Rs 1.88 lakh crore to its shareholders. The company remained financially strong despite the moderation in earnings. Its consolidated net worth increased 17 per cent to Rs 1,19,102 crore from Rs 1,01,720 crore, Sairam said.