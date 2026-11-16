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Coal India's Mahanadi Coalfields seeks $9.55 billion valuation in IPO

The ‌company, the third subsidiary of state-run Coal India to go public this year, is seeking a ​valuation of up to ₹90,001 crore ($9.55 billion)

Coal, Coal India

The ​IPO will ‌open for subscription from ‌November 19 to November 23 | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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India's state-owned Coal ​India unit Mahanadi Coalfields ​has set a ‌price band of ₹129 to ₹136 per share for its initial public offering, a filing showed on Monday.

The ‌company, the third subsidiary of state-run Coal India to go public this year, is seeking a ​valuation of up to ₹90,001 crore ($9.55 billion).

The ​IPO will ‌open for subscription from ‌November 19 to November 23.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mahanadi Coalfields Coal India Coal India Limited Coal India Ltd

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST