Coal India shares rise over 3% after Q4 profit jumps 11.1% Y-o-Y

Shares of state-owned CIL on Tuesday ended over 3 per cent higher after the firm reported an 11.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock ended at ₹466.95, up 3.10 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.63 per cent to ₹473.90.

On the NSE, the stock climbed 3.20 per cent to end at ₹467. During the day, it surged 4.72 per cent to ₹473.90 apiece.

In traded volume terms, 18.44 lakh shares of the firm were traded at BSE and 267.32 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

CIL on Monday reported an 11.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹10,839.18 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenue.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) logged a consolidated net profit of ₹9,751.64 crore in the year-ago period.

In a filing to the BSE, the Maharatna firm said its revenue from operations rose to ₹46,490.03 crore from ₹43,961.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The consolidated expenses of the company during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year rose to ₹37,107.07 crore compared to ₹34,999 crore in the year-ago period, CIL said in a regulatory filing.