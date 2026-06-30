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Coal India to invest ₹1,900 cr in R&D by 2030 to support energy transition

The state-run miner will focus on clean coal, net-zero technologies, mine repurposing and critical mineral recovery through collaborations with research institutions

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

CIL's R&D expenditure increased four-fold to ₹245 crore in 2024-25, from ₹61 crore in 2023-24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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Coal India on Tuesday said it plans to invest around ₹1,900 crore on research and development activities by FY2030 in its efforts to increase mine productivity and cut emissions.

With this move, the company also plans to commercialise cleaner coal technologies and explore alternate energy avenues in line with the evolving energy landscape.

The company's R&D push gained traction in 202425 with the launch of the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER), organised on a hub-and-spoke model, CIL said in a BSE filing.

Since then the company has moved beyond proof-of-concept work and is concentrating on prototype development at Technology Readiness Levels of 4 and higher.

 

CIL's R&D expenditure increased four-fold to ₹245 crore in 2024-25, from ₹61 crore in 2023-24.

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At present, 19 R&D projects, with a total outlay of ₹225 crore, are being executed by reputed scientific institutions under the direct oversight of NaCCER. In addition, 13 projects with pilot-scale research, prototype development are underway in Centres of Excellence in various cities.

The company has also entered into international collaborations with Ergo Exergy, Canada, for the Underground Coal Gasification Project at Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL); Ericsson, Sweden, for implementation of 5G technologies in the Jhanjra underground mine; and CSIRO, Australia, to advance collaborative research.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Coal India Coal India Limited Coal India Ltd Research and development clean energy

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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