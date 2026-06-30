Coal India to invest ₹1,900 crore in R&D by FY30 to drive innovation push

State-run Coal India Limited (CIL) plans to invest around ₹1,900 crore in research and development (R&D) by FY30, stepping up its technology and innovation push as it seeks to prepare for an evolving energy landscape.

The company said it has intensified its R&D initiatives through the newly established National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER) and is shifting its focus from proof-of-concept studies to prototype development, corresponding to Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-4 and above.

"We intend to shift R&D to a higher orbit to drive the company's future growth and technological transformation," a senior CIL official said.

The increased focus is reflected in the company's spending. CIL's R&D expenditure rose fourfold to ₹245 crore in FY25, compared with ₹61 crore in FY24. The company also said it has put in place a comprehensive R&D policy to create a structured innovation framework in line with Department of Public Enterprises guidelines on research spending.

To strengthen industry-academia collaboration, CIL has established three Centres of Excellence at premier Indian Institutes of Technology: Centre of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) at IIT Hyderabad, Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) at IIT Madras, and Innovation in Mining (IMiN) at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

The centres will function as research spokes under NaCCER, undertaking pilot-scale research, prototype development and technology validation. CIL has committed ₹253 crore, to be released in phases, for these centres.

The coal miner said 19 R&D projects with a total outlay of ₹225 crore are currently being executed by scientific institutions under NaCCER's direct oversight. In addition, 13 research projects involving pilot-scale research and prototype development are underway at the Centres of Excellence.

The company's research portfolio spans several strategic technologies. These include enhanced coal-bed methane recovery, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), recovery of rare earth elements and critical minerals, mineral beneficiation, high-ash coal gasification and syngas utilisation under CLEANZ.

Meanwhile, CSE is working on sustainable materials, the circular economy, mine repurposing, environmental remediation, feasibility assessment of micro-modular nuclear reactors and advanced wastewater treatment technologies, while IMiN is focused on research fellowships and solutions to mining challenges.

CIL has also expanded its international technology partnerships. The company is collaborating with Ergo Exergy of Canada on an underground coal gasification project at Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Ericsson of Sweden on the implementation of 5G technologies at the Jhanjra underground mine, and CSIRO of Australia to advance collaborative research.