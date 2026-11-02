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Home / Companies / News / Coal India unit South Eastern Coalfields files for $800 million IPO

Coal India unit South Eastern Coalfields files for $800 million IPO

The offering will consist entirely of shares sold by parent Coal India, with no fresh issuance, according to the draft prospectus filed with Sebi

Coal, Coal India

South Eastern Coalfields is among Coal India’s largest subsidiaries and operates 60 coal mines across central India, including 35 in Chhattisgarh and 25 in Madhya Pradesh | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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By Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
South Eastern Coalfields Ltd., a unit of state-run Coal India Ltd., has filed a draft prospectus with India’s markets regulator for an initial public offering.
 
The offering will consist entirely of shares sold by parent Coal India, with no fresh issuance, according to the draft prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Coal India plans to sell as many as 668.1 million shares, according to the prospectus. 
 
SBI Capital Markets Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the offering.
 
The IPO could raise as much as $800 million, people familiar with the matter have said.
 

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The potential listing is part of Coal India’s efforts to take some of its subsidiaries public. Another unit, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., filed draft paperwork with the regulator in September.
 
The proposed IPO would also add to a busy pipeline of Indian share sales as companies seek to tap the country’s deepening pool of domestic capital.
 
South Eastern Coalfields is among Coal India’s largest subsidiaries and operates 60 coal mines across central India, including 35 in Chhattisgarh and 25 in Madhya Pradesh, according to its website. The company reported revenue of about ₹33,000 crore ($3.7 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, with net income of ₹4,755 crore, the prospectus showed. 

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Topics : Coal India Coal India Ltd Coal India Limited initial public offerings IPOs initial public offerings initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO)

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 11:14 AM IST