Coca-Cola India has revived Gold Spot, the orange beverage, in a can format as a low-sugar beverage.

The brand was introduced in 1952 by Parle Bisleri and was later discontinued by Coca-Cola in 2000 after Coca-Cola acquired Thums Up, Limca, Maaza and Gold Spot from Ramesh Chauhan in 1993.

Coca-Cola India discontinued Gold Spot because it overlapped with its global orange-flavoured drink, Fanta.

Sumeli Chatterjee, head of sparkling flavours, marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said in the release, “Almost everyone who grew up with Gold Spot has a story to tell, and that enduring connection is what makes this return so meaningful. Gold Spot presents the same the tangy orange taste that consumers remember, and now in a can. And for those experiencing it for the first time, one sip and the Zing does the talking. We are proud to welcome Gold Spot back and to begin its next chapter with a new generation of consumers. The Zing Thing is back!”

The relaunch will follow a quick-commerce-first approach, with Gold Spot becoming available across leading platforms, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now.