Coffee Day Global returns to profit in FY26, revenue up 5.7% at ₹1,094 cr

Coffee Day Global Ltd, the operator of popular cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14 crore in FY26, while its revenue from operations grew 5.7 per cent to Rs 1,094 crore.

The company's operating profit or Ebitda rose 27 per cent to Rs 198 crore in FY26, according to an exchange filing by its parent entity, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL).

In FY25, Coffee Day Global had reported a net revenue of Rs 1,034.63 crore and a loss after tax of Rs 175.92 crore.

Coffee Day Global's Average Sales Per Day (ASPD) witnessed a marginal increase to Rs 21,101 in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 21,016 in FY25.

However, the number of Cafe Coffee Day outlets declined to 424 at the end of FY26 from 435 a year earlier. Its Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) stood at negative 1.72 per cent during the fiscal.

On the other hand, the company's vending machine business expanded, with the count rising to 55,802 by the end of the fourth quarter of FY26, as against 54,100 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its parent company, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, also reported a PAT of Rs 210.14 crore in FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 143.20 crore in the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations of CDEL increased 2.55 per cent to Rs 1,154.40 crore in FY26.