Coforge bags $230 million AI transformation deal from European client

IT services firm Coforge on Friday said it has secured a five-year contract worth more than $230 million from a major European client for an AI-led business transformation programme, marking one of its largest such engagements in the region.

The project will combine low-code/no-code platforms, AI-powered automation and AI-assisted software development to modernise the client's business operations. According to the company, the programme aims to improve decision-making, enhance productivity, reduce manual processes and accelerate the delivery of business outcomes at scale.

The deal comes as global enterprises increasingly shift from pilot AI projects to large-scale deployments that integrate artificial intelligence into core business functions, providing fresh momentum to IT services firms focused on AI-led transformation.

John Speight, president and Europe business leader at Coforge , said the engagement reflects the growing demand for AI-led transformation programs that deliver measurable business value.

“Organisations are increasingly looking to move beyond isolated AI initiatives and embed intelligence into their core operations. The pipeline of material AI-led transformation conversations across our markets continues to expand rapidly, as clients seek partners who can move from experimentation to enterprise-scale execution,” he added.

According to Coforge, the engagement will leverage its platform engineering capabilities and AI-first delivery model to support the client's long-term innovation strategy while enabling the adoption of intelligent, scalable and future-ready services.

The contract further strengthens Coforge's presence in the European market and highlights growing demand for AI-driven engineering and digital transformation services as enterprises ramp up investments in automation and productivity-enhancing technologies.