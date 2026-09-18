Coforge confident of growth outlook, deal pipeline at record: JM Financial

Coforge is confident of its growth outlook, helped by broad-based revenue growth across verticals and geographies and a record deal pipeline, according to a report by JM Financial.

The company, which recently saw its chairman and one independent director quit over governance issues, has said the focus remains on delivering constant-currency revenue growth within a sustainable quarterly band of 3-4 per cent sequentially, although occasionally this could be slightly better.

“The company indicated that its large-deal pipeline is at a record level, and that Q2FY27 could see large-deal signings greater than what was signed in a full year 2-3 years back,” JM Financial wrote in a note.

On the governance issue, the management reiterated that the internal auditors raised queries on the board evaluation report to OP Bhatt and DK Singh, and both tendered their resignations while the investigation was underway.

Coforge also said it will focus on the timely appointment of two independent directors, which is expected to address the board’s independence.