Coforge's $5 bn growth sprint hinges on Encora acquisition, big deals

Though the company has executed well so far, the integration of the Encora acquisition, scaling up of large deals, and tapping artificial intelligence (AI)-led opportunities will be key to growth. The stock (trading at ₹1,465) has outperformed the Nifty IT, delivering a return of 35 per cent over the past three months. Gains from these levels will depend on the company’s ability to deliver on its expressed goals.

The company expects growth going ahead to be driven by organic expansion and acquisitions. This would entail gaining a higher share of wallet, scaling up large accounts, sustaining large deal momentum, and deepening penetration among existing clients.

Its large deal wins offer strong revenue visibility. Large deals have increased from 11 in 2021-22 to 21 in FY26, while the 12-month executable order book expanded to $1.75 billion from $720 million over the same period. The management also highlighted that order intake has nearly doubled over the past four years.

Analysts Piyush Pandey and Heet Shah of Centrum Research said Coforge maintains a strong growth outlook, supported by a robust deal pipeline and a $1.75 billion executable order book (up 16.4 per cent year-on-year/Y-o-Y), with supplementary framework deals providing further upside.

The company also indicated that its profitability profile has improved on account of portfolio rationalisation, acquisition integration, and productivity initiatives, supporting margins at levels above historical averages. Operating profit margins in FY26 expanded to 18.6 per cent, 430 basis points (bps) higher Y-o-Y, supported by portfolio actions, AI-led productivity improvements, and integration benefits from acquisitions.

What should help improve margins are decisions to exit underperforming businesses. The company divested AdvantageGo (loss-making and cash-negative), leading to a 60-bp improvement in margins and a $10 million improvement in cash flows. It also exited its Indian government business, which had $50 million in annual revenue but low margins and adverse working capital, and the business will wind down from the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27. However, these actions will lead to flat sequential organic growth in Q1, though performance may improve in the second quarter (July-September/Q2).

Analysts Abhishek Pathak and Keval Bhagat of Motilal Oswal Research believe Coforge’s margin profile appears structurally stronger than historical levels. That said, continued investments in sales capabilities, AI assets, partnerships, and talent could mean that margin progression may not be linear, they added. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,900, given the improving margin profile, strong deal wins, and consistent growth outperformance.