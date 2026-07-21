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Cognizant bags multi-million-dollar deal from US health insurer Centene

Cognizant secures a $500 million deal from US health insurer Centene to deploy its TriZetto platform, strengthening its healthcare IT business amid weak demand

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

In the first quarter, the company won seven large deals and a mega deal, with a contract value of more than $500 million | Image: Bloomberg

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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Cognizant has won a multi-million-dollar deal from US health insurer Centene, a person familiar with the matter said, as the IT services company continued to bag large deals in a weak revenue market.
 
The deal, the person said, is valued at about $500 million, and Centene is an existing client of Cognizant. It will use Cognizant's TriZetto platform to handle high-volume medical billing, claims adjudication and customer call centres.
 
Winning large deals worth $100 million and above has been a key priority for Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar in this uncertain macroeconomic environment. In 2025, Cognizant won 28 large deals, with total contract value (TCV) growth of almost 50 per cent compared to 2024.
 
 
In the first quarter, the company won seven large deals and a mega deal, with a contract value of more than $500 million. That represented growth of more than 70 per cent in the TCV of large deals compared to a year earlier.
 
An email sent to Cognizant did not elicit an immediate response.

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Centene has long been a client of Cognizant. Nasdaq-listed Cognizant signed a deal with Health Net in 2014 for about $2.7 billion, under which the IT company was to provide consulting, technology and administrative services in areas such as claims management, membership and benefits configuration, customer contact centre services, information technology, quality assurance, appeals and grievance services, and medical management support.
 
When Centene bought Health Net in 2016, the deal was restructured as many parts of the deal overlapped with its existing systems.
 
The healthcare segment remains one of the largest business verticals for Cognizant, contributing about 29 per cent to the topline, while financial services contributed 30.4 per cent. The deal is significant as it comes at a time when the US healthcare industry has slowed discretionary spending.
 
Large deals have become the lifeline for IT services companies in the tepid growth environment, and these are mostly cost optimisation and vendor consolidation deals. The challenge with such deals is that they are often slow to ramp up and take time to materialise. In a demand environment that is already subdued, large deals also mean fierce competition among IT services players, which usually eats into margins.
 
In the recent past, however, some of the large players have been seeing momentum return in the large-deal segment. Most of these deals are AI-led. HCLTech, earlier this month, announced that it had bagged a $1.14 billion deal from a large European firm. This AI-driven deal is for a period of five years, with an option to extend it by another five years.
 
During its Q1 FY27 results, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced an AI-led $800 million deal from SKF.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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