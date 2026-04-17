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Home / Companies / News / Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's pay rises 28% to $21.5 million in 2025

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's pay rises 28% to $21.5 million in 2025

Ravi Kumar's pay rises on higher stock awards, while CFO Jatin Dalal's compensation declines; proxy filing details executive payouts

Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO), Cognizant

Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO), Cognizant (Photo: Company Website)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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Cognizant chief executive Ravi Kumar’s annual compensation jumped by 28 per cent to $21.5 million for 2025 from a year earlier, while that of chief financial officer Jatin Dalal dropped 30 per cent to $7.08 million, as per the latest proxy statement filed with US regulators.
 
Kumar and Dalal, along with John Kim, chief legal officer; Surya Gummadi, president of the Americas business; and Ganesh Ayyar, president of Asia Pacific and Japan and industry solutions group, are the five top-compensated executives in the Nasdaq-listed company.
 
Kumar, who joined Cognizant three years ago after a long stint with rival Infosys, earned about $1.3 million in salary, which was up 9.2 per cent. Besides this, he earned $15.8 million in stock awards and $4.4 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation last year. Unlike 2023, he was not rewarded with a bonus this time.
 
 
“Kumar's realised compensation was significantly lower than his target direct compensation primarily because his 2025 PSU grants are scheduled to vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance criteria, in future periods. His 2025 realised compensation consisted principally of his base salary, 2025 ACI award payout at 169% of target, and quarterly vestings of RSUs in the aggregate amount of approximately $4,988,000,” the proxy statement said.
 
Dalal, the long-time CFO with Wipro, saw his salary rise to $825,000 from $750,000 a year earlier. He got $4.84 million in stock awards and $1.39 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. He did not get a bonus, unlike the last two years.

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Under Kumar, the company is trying to turn around from years of underperformance by focusing on winning large deals worth $100 million and above. Kumar claims that Cognizant is already back among the top four global IT services players well before his target of reaching the milestone by 2027.
 
The pay ratio of CEO to median employees was 477:1, up from 378:1 a year earlier. The median pay of employees has risen to about $45,138 from $44,500 in the same period.
 
Kumar, on his part, said services companies need to capitalise on the AI velocity gap—the growing chasm between the trillions of dollars invested in AI infrastructure and the slower realisation of P&L value. Companies are facing enormous complexity as they retool their workforces with human and digital labour, redesign operating models, refactor software development, embrace agentic workflows, and shift towards AI-native technology architectures all at once.
 
“Our mission is to bridge this gap by building bespoke AI-powered solutions to help simplify, reduce risk, and accelerate our clients’ journeys to scaled AI adoption and value. By creating and owning the proprietary frameworks and methodologies that ground AI within the context of each client’s business, we are also capturing durable value in this new economy,” he said in a letter to shareholders in the annual report.
 
The company had about 351,600 employees as of December 31, 2025, with 256,900 in India and 41,600 in North America.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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