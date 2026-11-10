Cognizant sets up Claude Frontier group with over 25,000 professionals

Cognizant on Tuesday announced the formation of the Claude Frontier Capability Group, with more than 25,000 professionals committed to delivering Claude for clients. The group is focused on execution, transformation and client success, with the scale to take AI from pilot to production across enterprises’ core operations, the company said in a press statement.

Cognizant is also introducing a managed services model for Claude. Under the model, Cognizant manages the operation of Claude-powered systems in production on clients’ behalf so they can focus on the business results it makes possible. Both initiatives draw on Cognizant’s Frontier workforce model, through which it is developing Frontier Certified Engineers and Frontier Business Operators credentialled directly by frontier-model companies.

Enterprises have access to frontier AI capabilities but continue to face challenges in delivering value to their businesses. Cognizant has built Claude skills throughout its workforce, with more than 44,000 associates in business units and corporate functions already trained or certified on Claude. The new group is a dedicated organisation building and running Claude-powered systems inside client businesses.

“Clients want a partner who will take responsibility for delivery once AI is running inside their business,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. “We are putting more than 25,000 of our people on Claude and taking on the job of running it for clients through managed services. That is a significant bet on Claude, and on what enterprises can achieve with it in their core operations.”

Cognizant’s managed services model supports the operation of Claude in production for clients, combining dedicated talent, licensed access to Claude and Cognizant’s own IP, including its AI Delivery Operating System. The model gives clients more predictable AI spending and runs every engagement within enterprise-grade security and governance controls, customised to each client’s connectivity, architecture and risk requirements.

“Every enterprise is racing to bring AI into its organization, but the people with the skills to make it work inside a real business have become the hardest talent to find,” said Paul Smith, chief commercial officer, Anthropic. “Cognizant is working to address that gap, committing more than 25,000 people to help their customers put Claude to work across their businesses.”

The group will initially focus on four areas: redesigning business domains around AI, building and modernising the systems that support them, operating agents securely at scale and establishing AI-native software engineering as a core delivery capability.

Cognizant holds more than 26,000 Claude certifications and ranks first globally for Claude Certified Architect: Foundations. The company is deploying Claude across its workforce, including corporate functions, engineering and delivery teams, as announced in November 2025.