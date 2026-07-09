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Cognizant to scale up frontier engineers, biz operators for AI adoption

The IT services firm plans to scale its frontier-certified engineers to 5,000 and frontier business operators to 10,000 as enterprise AI adoption gathers pace

Cognizant

The Nasdaq-listed company added that its first cohort of frontier-assessed and deployment-ready engineers will be unveiled in the fourth quarter

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

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Cognizant said it will scale up its number of frontier-certified engineers to 5,000 and frontier business operators to 10,000 as demand for those roles soars with companies pushing for greater enterprise adoption of AI.
 
The Nasdaq-listed company added that its first cohort of frontier-assessed and deployment-ready engineers will be unveiled in the fourth quarter. It also plans to augment its frontier talent pipeline through annual direct hires of frontier-native talent from American and global universities.
 
"Closing the AI outcome gap demands talent who not only understands a client's industry deeply but can also reimagine the way work is structured and take end-to-end responsibility for delivering results in collaboration with clients, on any model or cloud the client selects," said Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar.
 
 
A term made popular by US data analytics company Palantir, frontier deployed engineers (FDEs) are software engineers embedded directly within the customer ecosystem to configure the technology company's software to solve problems for clients.
 
They are not traditional enterprise architects but work in the client environment to facilitate AI platform adoption, bring deep domain expertise to determine what can be built across the client's technology stack, connect business objectives to technical implementation, and design solutions using proven assets and patterns.

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Cognizant's frontier model is anchored in six principles: interdisciplinary capability; a direct linkage to customer value; building, deploying or working alongside agents as routine; end-to-end accountability; delivery through a small operational pod; and a single, unified Cognizant experience for the client.
 
Data from TeamLease Digital show demand is growing at high double-digit rates. In the first three quarters of 2025 alone, FDE job demand jumped by nearly 800 per cent, albeit from a small base, indicating how critical this role has become. Globally, there are about 500-800 active roles at any given time, with India having 250-270 open positions, making it an emerging hub.
   

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Topics : Cognizant artifical intelligence software engineer

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

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