The numbers are indicative of the scale of the opportunity and are not time-bound deployment targets or formal revenue guidance, Cofounder Arun Vinayak told Business Standard. The company has not set a timeline for achieving these numbers, which, he said, represent only a fraction of the CVs on Indian roads.

The revenue estimate includes both battery sales and charging services, with charging expected to account for a sizeable share as the business scales. Exponent is positioning itself as an energy solutions provider rather than a battery supplier, with a business model that combines battery technology with recurring revenue from charging.

“For every dollar of battery we sell, we sell $3-4 of energy to the same battery already,” Vinayak said. The company said vehicles using its batteries purchase almost 98 per cent of their energy through its charging network.

The Bengaluru-based company currently has a few thousand vehicles on the road and operates 100 charging stations each in Bengaluru and Delhi. These stations are owned and operated by franchisees, who invest in the infrastructure. Exponent plans to expand into more cities through this model.

The company is also widening its partnerships with vehicle manufacturers. It has launched products with the Murugappa group and signed an agreement with Atul Auto, with a product launch expected next year. It is working with multiple original equipment manufacturers, Vinayak said.

Exponent is expanding beyond new vehicle deployments through retrofit solutions for 3Ws. Its pilot in Bengaluru allows existing vehicles to be converted to electric. The retrofit kit costs around ₹1.5 lakh upfront. Customers opting for a monthly payment model pay ₹6,000-7,000 as a kit fee, in addition to charging costs of ₹4,000-5,000, depending on usage. The kit fee ends after three years, after which customers pay only for charging.

In the bus segment, the company has launched a 700-kilometre Bengaluru-Hyderabad e-bus corridor, with charging infrastructure along the route designed to enable 15-minute charging. It sees highway charging infrastructure as critical to accelerating the adoption of e-buses and trucks, where downtime and vehicle utilisation influence fleet economics.

Exponent has achieved gross margins in its battery pack and charging businesses but is not profitable at the company level, Vinayak said. The company is prioritising growth and investment in research and development (R&D) over profitability over the next two to three years.

A major share of its current expenditure goes towards R&D, which also accounts for a substantial proportion of revenue. Vinayak did not disclose the amount spent. He said the proportion would decline as revenues scale, although the company intends to continue investing in technology development.

The company is developing its manufacturing capabilities in-house, including an automated manufacturing line that converts battery cells into packs. Its facility, which houses manufacturing, R&D and testing, could have a capacity of around 4-5 gigawatt-hours once automation is in place, Vinayak said.