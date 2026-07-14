Commercial papers explained: How companies raise short-term funds

Companies are increasingly turning to commercial papers (CPs) to raise short-term funds instead of relying only on bank loans. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, companies raised ₹5.37 trillion through commercial papers during the April-June quarter of FY27, the highest quarterly mobilisation in 18 quarters. June alone saw issuances worth ₹2.55 trillion, the highest monthly level in nearly five years.

The sharp increase suggests companies are seeking more short-term funds, especially non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which have been borrowing to fund loan growth and replace debt coming up for repayment. It has also put commercial papers back in the spotlight.

But what exactly is a commercial paper, who can issue it, and why is it becoming an increasingly popular way for companies to raise funds?

What is a commercial paper?

A commercial paper is a short-term loan that a company raises directly from investors. Think of it as an IOU issued by a company.

Suppose a company needs money to pay suppliers, buy raw materials or bridge a temporary cash-flow gap. Instead of approaching a bank for a short-term loan, it can issue commercial papers to investors and raise funds from the market. In return, the company promises to repay the amount after a fixed period.

Under RBI rules, commercial papers have a maturity ranging from seven days to one year. They are also unsecured, which means they are not backed by any collateral such as property or machinery. Because investors rely entirely on the issuer’s financial strength, only entities with strong credit profiles are permitted to issue them.

Why are companies issuing more CPs?

NBFCs and financial institutions have seen strong demand for loans and, therefore, need regular access to short-term funds. Many companies have also been issuing fresh commercial papers to repay those that are maturing. At the same time, borrowing through the market allows large companies to diversify their funding sources instead of depending entirely on bank credit.

For example, an NBFC needs ₹1,000 crore for six months to finance vehicle loans. Instead of taking a bank loan, it issues commercial papers worth ₹1,000 crore to investors such as mutual funds, insurance companies or banks. The investors pay the company upfront. After six months, the company repays the principal amount, along with the agreed return that investors earn through the discount at which the paper was issued. Once the commercial paper matures, the borrowing comes to an end. If the company still requires funds, it can issue fresh commercial paper, provided it continues to meet regulatory requirements.

For financially strong companies, commercial papers can also be a cheaper source of funding than short-term bank loans, especially when liquidity is comfortable and investor demand is strong.

Who can issue commercial papers?

The commercial paper market is regulated by the RBI. According to the central bank, eligible issuers include companies, primary dealers and certain All India Financial Institutions that meet RBI’s eligibility criteria. Before issuing commercial papers, they must obtain a credit rating from an RBI-recognised credit rating agency. The rating indicates the issuer’s ability to repay investors on time and plays an important role in determining the borrowing cost.

"All eligible participants shall obtain credit rating for issuance of Commercial Paper from either the Credit Rating Information Services of India Ltd (Crisil) or the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Ltd (Icra) or the Credit Analysis and Research Ltd (CARE) or the Fitch Ratings India Pvt Ltd or such other credit rating agencies as may be specified by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time, for the purpose. The minimum credit rating shall be P-2 of Crisil or such equivalent rating by other agencies. The issuers shall ensure at the time of issuance of the CP that the rating so obtained is current and has not fallen due for review," the RBI says.

Who invests in CPs?

Commercial papers are largely bought by institutional investors rather than individuals. These include mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, pension funds, corporate treasuries and eligible foreign portfolio investors. Retail investors can also invest, but participation remains limited because commercial papers are issued in denominations of ₹5 lakh or multiples thereof, making them less accessible to small investors.

How do investors get returns?

Commercial papers are generally issued at a discount to their face value. For instance, an investor may buy a commercial paper with a face value of ₹100 for ₹97. On maturity, the issuing company repays ₹100. The ₹3 difference represents the investor’s return. The borrowing cost depends on factors such as the issuer’s credit rating, market liquidity and prevailing interest rates.

How are commercial papers different from bank loans?

While both are used to raise funds, there is one key difference. A bank loan involves borrowing from a bank, whereas a commercial paper allows a company to borrow directly from investors. Commercial papers are meant only for short-term funding, are unsecured, and are usually available only to companies with strong credit quality. Bank loans, on the other hand, can be both short and long term and may require collateral depending on the borrower.

The latest RBI data suggest that companies, particularly NBFCs, continue to have strong access to short-term funding and that institutional investors remain willing to lend to highly rated borrowers.