ACE targets 15% of revenue from exports in three years, eyes new markets

Exports, which currently account for around 7-8 per cent of revenue, could rise to 15 per cent as ACE expands beyond its traditional markets in Africa and Latin America.

“We feel that going forward... this can easily go up to 15 per cent. Maybe another 2-3 years down the line... even bigger than that,” he noted.

ACE reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,280 crore in FY26, down 1.4 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax rose 1.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹415 crore.

Last financial year, exports accounted for 5 per cent of the company’s total revenue. Its share reached 7-8 per cent in the first half of 2026-27. “If the Middle East disruption (the ongoing West Asian conflict) had not happened, we could have added another 2-3 percentage points. We could have reached 8-10 per cent in exports this year instead of 7-8 per cent,” he said.

The expansion comes as ACE looks beyond markets where Indian construction equipment makers have traditionally sold their products. Agarwal said exports earlier largely meant Africa, Latin America and SAARC markets, but Indian manufacturers are now increasingly looking at North America, Australia and Europe.

ACE is currently seeing export growth from Africa and South America, while it is also working on entering Mexico. The company had been developing markets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but shipping disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asian conflict have delayed some consignments.

Agarwal said some initial stock orders for Saudi distributors had been ready since March but could not be shipped because shipping routes were disrupted. ACE has therefore been diverting its export efforts towards other markets while continuing to build its international presence.

The company’s export strategy is part of a broader plan to combine organic growth with inorganic expansion. ACE had already said during its Q1 FY27 earnings call that inorganic growth would be one of its two biggest growth drivers over the next one to two years.

In the interview, however, Agarwal elaborated on what ACE is looking for in such acquisitions. He said potential targets would be connected to the company’s existing areas of expertise and could involve backward integration, which means bringing a supplier or upstream activity into the company, or forward integration, which means moving closer to customers.

“They would be somehow connected to our business. So it could also be a little backward integration. It could be forward integration. But yes, they would be in some form... equipment of some type,” he noted.

The areas being considered include infrastructure, manufacturing, metal handling and defence. Agarwal said the company could look at hydraulic, electrical or other equipment businesses, but would avoid entering completely unrelated sectors.

The strategy, he said, would allow ACE to add products while remaining within application areas and customer segments that it already understands. The company is already evaluating prospects, with the final decision dependent on the potential for synergies and future growth.

“We will definitely not be getting into anything which is totally different. So it will be somewhere in the domain. Where we have domain knowledge... or some expertise. Then only,” he said.

ACE is also seeking stronger protection for Indian construction equipment manufacturers against low-priced Chinese imports. Agarwal said the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which investigates whether imports are unfairly hurting domestic producers, had recommended anti-dumping duties of around 45-50 per cent in certain crane categories.

He said the recommendations have not been implemented by the Ministry of Finance. Anti-dumping duties are additional import duties imposed when imported products are found to be sold at unfairly low prices and to be causing injury to domestic manufacturers.

Agarwal said the issue is particularly relevant for crane segments where Chinese manufacturers compete aggressively on price. He also claimed that recommendations covering around 30-35 anti-dumping cases across different sectors have remained unimplemented for several months.

The executive director said domestic demand for construction equipment is improving after a subdued first quarter. The business is seasonal, with the monsoon affecting demand in the second quarter and activity typically improving from August onwards.

Infrastructure and manufacturing are ACE’s two biggest customer sectors and together account for around 80-85 per cent of the company’s revenue. Agarwal said both sectors are doing well, although inflation and uncertainty around commodity prices are preventing the market from reaching its full potential.

The company expects domestic demand to remain healthy as government and private-sector investment continues. Agarwal said customers are still placing orders, although some are taking a wait-and-watch approach because of geopolitical uncertainty and inflation.