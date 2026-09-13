Deccan Gold opens Altyn Tor plant, marks overseas production milestone

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd on Saturday marked a landmark milestone in its transformation into a global mining company by inaugurating its gold processing plant at its Altyn Tor Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Operated through Deccan Gold’s Kyrgyz subsidiary Avelum Partner LLC, Altyn Tor has progressed from exploration and development to production, making Deccan Gold the first Indian company to take a gold mining project in the Kyrgyz Republic to the production stage. The milestone marks a significant step in the growing participation of Indian companies in global mineral resource development.

Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr N Japarov inaugurated the plant through an online ceremony. The inauguration was attended by senior representatives of Deccan Gold and Avelum Partner at the project site. For Deccan Gold, the inauguration marks a significant inflection point — from exploration to production, and from a domestic gold story to a global mining ambition.

Hanuma Prasad Modali, managing director, Deccan Gold Mines Limited, said: “Altyn Tor is a defining moment for Deccan Gold and Indian mining. Taking a project from exploration to production overseas requires capital, capability, perseverance and, above all, the trust of the host nation, its people, and partners. This milestone shows that Indian mining companies can develop resources responsibly and compete on the global stage. We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Altyn and all our partners for making this journey possible. For Deccan Gold, Altyn Tor is not the destination — it is the beginning of a larger global journey.”

The Altyn Tor milestone comes as Deccan Gold expands beyond its traditional gold exploration focus into a diversified portfolio of gold and critical minerals across India and international markets, including nickel-copper-PGE in Chhattisgarh, tungsten and tin in Spain, and lithium and tantalum in Mozambique.

The company’s strategy is increasingly focused on moving across the mining value chain — from exploration and resource discovery to development, production and downstream value creation. Its critical minerals strategy also includes building processing capabilities and technology partnerships to capture greater value from strategically important resources.

“India’s resource opportunity cannot be defined by its borders alone. We need stronger domestic production, complemented by Indian companies building capabilities and partnerships across global mineral supply chains. Altyn Tor is one step in that direction. Our ambition is to build an Indian mining company capable of discovering, developing, and producing the gold and critical minerals that will matter to India and the world — responsibly and at scale,” said Modali.

For Deccan Gold, Altyn Tor represents more than the commissioning of an overseas gold project. It is a proof point for the ability of Indian mining companies to identify, develop and operate mineral assets beyond India's borders, at a time when resource security and diversified global supply chains are becoming increasingly important, the company said in a statement.

With first gold doré produced at Altyn Tor in August, the company is now focused on advancing the project towards full-scale production, including completion and commissioning of the leach circuit and tailings facility, revised mine planning and further resource drilling.